Police: Wilton man damaged residence, fought with officers

WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police said he damaged property at a residence and fought with officers trying to arrest him.

Jacob M. Lee, 23, is accused of damaging drywall and a door at a residence in Gansevoort.

When troopers arrived at about 1:30 a.m., police said he physically resisted arrest and continued to struggle with police until he was placed in a patrol car, police said.

Lee was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

