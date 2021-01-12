Police: Wilton man damaged residence, fought with officers

WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police said he damaged property at a residence and fought with officers trying to arrest him.
Jacob M. Lee, 23, is accused of damaging drywall and a door at a residence in Gansevoort.
When troopers arrived at about 1:30 a.m., police said he physically resisted arrest and continued to struggle with police until he was placed in a patrol car, police said.
Lee was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.