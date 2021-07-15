Police: Wilton man attempted to burglarize mobile home

WILTON — A Wilton man is facing a pair of felony charges for allegedly trying to burglarize a mobile home.

Police arrested Jonah T. Figueras, 25, after responding to a burglary complaint in the Pyramid Pines mobile home park on Wednesday at approximately 6:39 a.m., according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Figueras is accused of entering and remaining in the residence with the intent to commit a crime and intentionally causing more than $250 in damage.

He had reportedly been evicted from the residence previously, according to the release.

Figueras was charged with two felonies, including burglary and criminal mischief.

He is due back in Wilton Town Court at a later date.