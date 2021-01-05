Police: Wilton driver was three times the legal limit for intoxication

WILTON — State police arrested a Wilton man last week because, officers said, he drove with a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit.

A trooper noticed a vehicle driving off the roadway and into a guard rail on Route 9 in the town of Moreau at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 30. After interviewing the driver, 36-year-old Matthew T. Lawson, the trooper observed signs of impairment, according to a news release.

Lawson failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Wilton station, where he provided a breath sample with an 0.24% blood alcohol concentration.

Lawson was charged with misdemeanors of DWI and aggravated DWI. He was released and is due back in Moreau Town Court on March 10 at 9 a.m.