Police: Wilton attorney stole about $1.4 million from client

WILTON — A Wilton attorney was arrested on Friday after police said she stole about $1.4 million from a client.

Ellen K. Zwijacz, 42, was charged with first-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property — all felonies.

The charges stem from an investigation by the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit and the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, according to a news release.

Police are asking any members of the public who may have additional information regarding Zwijacz or this case to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 518-786-2192 or email fcu@troopers.ny.gov.

Zwijzcz was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released. She is due back in court on March 23.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.