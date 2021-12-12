Police: Whitehall woman stole over $4,600 worth of merchandise from Target

QUEENSBURY — A Whitehall woman was charged Saturday evening with two counts of grand larceny in connection with the theft of more than $4,600 worth of merchandise from the Target department store in Aviation Mall, police said.

Shyla S. Stafford, 26, was arrested on charges of third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, according to a Warren County Sheriff's Office news release.

The stolen merchandise from Saturday was recovered and valued at over $3,100, police said.

During the investigation, police said they determined Stafford was responsible for a theft totaling more than $1,500 from the same Target store on Friday.

Police did not offer details on what merchandise was stolen.

Saturday's shoplifting incident was reported at about 7:30 p.m. When police arrived at the store, the woman was spotted in the mall. She then fled to the parking lot, where she was detained, police said.

Stafford was placed in police lockup pending arraignment.

The arrest was made by sheriff’s Patrol Officer R.C. Schroeck.