Police: Whitehall man violated protection order

DRESDEN — A Whitehall man is facing felony charges after allegedly violating an order of protection on Monday.
Justin L. Panoushek, 38, is accused of entering the victim’s home and threatening them, a violation of a protection order, state police said.
Officers responded to the scene at approximately 4:15 p.m., but Panoushek had left before the patrols got there. He was located the next day and taken into custody.
Panoushek was charged with criminal contempt, a felony.
He was transported to Washington County Central Part to await arraignment.
