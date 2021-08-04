Police: Whitehall man violated protection order

DRESDEN — A Whitehall man is facing felony charges after allegedly violating an order of protection on Monday.

Justin L. Panoushek, 38, is accused of entering the victim’s home and threatening them, a violation of a protection order, state police said.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 4:15 p.m., but Panoushek had left before the patrols got there. He was located the next day and taken into custody.

Panoushek was charged with criminal contempt, a felony.

He was transported to Washington County Central Part to await arraignment.