Police: Whitehall man threatened parole department

BALLSTON SPA — A Whitehall man was charged on Wednesday with making a terroristic threat.
State police said 35-year-old Richard Velazquez is currently on parole and monitored by the New York State Corrections and Community Supervision. He was located in the village of Ballston Spa by a parole officer on Tuesday and allegedly made a threat to do harm to the parole department by using a firearm.
Parole officers picked up Velazquez in Queensbury the following day and took him to the state police Saratoga station. He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.