WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he possessed an excavator and trailer that was reported stolen from the city of Troy.

An investigation determined that Jerrick P. Jones, 37, was in possession of a 2015 Kubota excavator and 2009 Cross Country flatbed trailer that were reported stolen last October, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicles have an estimated value of more than $3,000.

Jones was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and is due in Whitehall Village Court at a later date.

Police said other arrests are likely in this case.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Investigation Unit and Road Patrol handled the case with assistance from New York State Police, the Whitehall Village Police Department and Troy Police Department.