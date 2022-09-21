Police: Whitehall man sexually abused child younger than 11

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested after police said he sexually abused a child under the age of 11.

On Sept. 12, police arrested Miles R. Stevens, 73, for allegedly having sexual contact on multiple occasions with his victim between the summer of 2021 and September 2022. Stevens also possessed a handgun for which he did not hold a permit, police said.

He was charged with a felony counts of course of sexual conduct against a child, first-degree sex abuse and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the county's Child Protection Services.

Stevens was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and held at the Washington County Jail in lieu of bail. He is scheduled for an appearance in the Whitehall Town Court at a later date.