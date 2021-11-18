Police: Whitehall man possessed child porn

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Michael F. Therrien, 34, allegedly had images consistent with child sexual exploitation that he obtained via the internet. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a news release from state police.
Therrien was charged with felony possession of a sexual performance by a child. He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
