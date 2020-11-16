 Skip to main content
Police: Whitehall man posed as federal agent, demanded to hold baby
WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested on Friday for allegedly posing as a federal agent and demanding to hold a person’s baby.

David T. Duncan, 27, is accused of coming to the victim’s residence and providing a badge number and then demanding to hold the infant, police said. He then allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, causing physical injury and refused to leave the property despite being told to do so.

Duncan was charged with felony first-degree criminal impersonation and misdemeanors of second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and a violation of trespassing.

He was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $1,500 bail.

