Police: Whitehall man made threats with knife

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man is facing charges after police said he threatened multiple people with a knife.

State police responded to the Whitehall Studios on state Route 4 at about 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 19 for a report of man making threats with a knife. An investigation determined that Jason Surprenant, 23, had damaged one of the buildings at the property and threatened the property managers, according to a news release.

A citizen disarmed Surprenant before police arrived and he was arrested. Police also found a glass pipe used to smoke illicit drugs.

Surprenant was charged with felony third-degree mischief and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in Whitehall Town Court and sent to Washington County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail.