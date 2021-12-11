Police: Whitehall man made purchases with stolen credit card

A Whitehall man was arrested for making multiple purchases while using a stolen credit card, according to police.

Connor J. Gladd, 25, has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree identity theft, both felonies.

Police said that Gladd's unauthorized purchases came to a total of over $1,000. Gladd was identified with the use of surveillance photos and was taken into custody, according to police.

Police said that the purchases were made at stores in Queensbury, Whitehall and Vermont.

Gladd was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on Dec. 13.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.