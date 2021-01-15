Police: Whitehall man lied on application for heating assistance benefits

WHITEHALL — Police arrested a Whitehall man on Wednesday after they said he provided false information on an application for welfare benefits.

Francis E. Donovan Jr., 59, allegedly failed to accurately report his employment and household income on the application filed in February 2019. As a result, he received $726 in home heating assistance benefits to which he was not entitled, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Donovan was charged with felony first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misdemeanor petit larceny.

Donovan was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

The arrested was the result of a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services.

