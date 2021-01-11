Police: Whitehall man had sexual contact with child younger than 11 years old

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man has been arrested after police said he had sexual contact with a person younger than 11 years old.
Zachery R. McClure, 20, was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after an investigation by state police.
McClure knew the victim, police said.
McClure was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.