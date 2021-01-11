 Skip to main content
Police: Whitehall man had sexual contact with child younger than 11 years old
Police: Whitehall man had sexual contact with child younger than 11 years old

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man has been arrested after police said he had sexual contact with a person younger than 11 years old.

Zachery R. McClure, 20, was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after an investigation by state police.

McClure knew the victim, police said.

McClure was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

