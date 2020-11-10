 Skip to main content
Police: Whitehall man had child pornography on his cell phone
WHITEHALL — State police arrested a Whitehall man on Sunday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Kevin C. Smurphat, 32, was on probation for a previous arrest and the pornographic images were discovered when parole officers examined his cellphone, police said. 

Smurphat was charged with felony possession of a sexual performance of a child. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Hampton Town Court on Nov. 19.

He was also arrested for allegedly violating the conditions of his probation and was sent to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

Smurphat was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in 2010 and sentenced to 3 years in prison. 

