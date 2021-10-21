Police: Whitehall man forged $450 check

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cashing a forged check.
State police said Christopher A. Carey, 30, cashed a forged check in the amount of $450.
He was charged with felony second-degree possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor petit larceny.
He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Whitehall Village Court on Nov. 8.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
