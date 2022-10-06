Police: Whitehall man charged with burglary

HEBRON — A Whitehall man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly burglarized two seasonal homes.

Joseph D. Morehouse Jr., 20, is accused of unlawfully entering multiple residences in March 2021 with another male suspect who was previously arrested, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the men entered two seasonal residences located on East Green Pond Way in the town of Hebron. During the burglaries, Morehouse allegedly damaged property and stole alcohol from the houses.

Morehouse was charged with two felony counts of second-degree burglary, two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Morehouse was arraigned and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date in Hebron Town Court.