Police: Whitehall man broke victim’s cellphone, made threat with a knife

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man is facing a felony charge after a domestic incident on Tuesday.

State police responded to a Whitehall residence at about 2:15 p.m.

Jared N. Stone, 31, is accused of breaking the victim’s cellphone and threatening the person with a knife, according to police.

A child was present during the incident.

Stone was charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Part and released on his own recognizance.

He is due in Whitehall Town Court on March 8.