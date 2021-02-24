Police: Whitehall man broke victim’s cellphone, made threat with a knife

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man is facing a felony charge after a domestic incident on Tuesday.
State police responded to a Whitehall residence at about 2:15 p.m.
Jared N. Stone, 31, is accused of breaking the victim’s cellphone and threatening the person with a knife, according to police.
A child was present during the incident.
Stone was charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Part and released on his own recognizance.
He is due in Whitehall Town Court on March 8.
