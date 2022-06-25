Police: Whitehall man attempted to destroy drugs

DRESDEN — A Whitehall man has been arrested for allegedly trying to dispose of drugs by throwing them into a body of water.

Walter Rouse, 40, had an active bench warrant issued by the town of Kingsbury. When state police located him on June 16 at about 9:45 a.m., Rouse allegedly had methamphetamine and a glass smoking device containing burnt methamphetamine residue.

Rouse then attempted to destroy the drugs by throwing and kicking them into a nearby body of water, police said. All items were recovered by patrol officers.

Rouse was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotic drug and tampering with physical evidence.

There were also additional active warrants for Rouse from other law enforcement agencies.

