Police: Whitehall couple took improper housing benefits

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall couple has been accused of obtaining over $50,000 in housing benefits to which they were not entitled.

Tanya McDonald, 37, and her husband, Andrew McDonald, 45, have been indicted in Washington County Court on a felony charge of second-degree grand larceny.

Tanya McDonald had been receiving financial assistance for housing since 2005. In 2011, she started working at Telescope Furniture and did not report the income to housing authorities, court documents showed.

This additional income resulted in an overpayment of $55,997 in housing assistance to the McDonalds, according to the indictment. The issue came to the attention of the Glens Falls Housing Authority, which has taken over responsibility for managing Whitehall’s Section 8 housing voucher program, according to court documents.

The couple was arraigned on July 9 in Washington County Court.

