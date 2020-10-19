Police: Whitehall couple overdosed in front of child

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall couple was charged with endangering the welfare of a child on Thursday for allegedly overdosing in front of a child.

State police responded to a report of a possible overdose in the town of Whitehall on May 26.

Police found Brad M. Gordon, 36, and 42-year-old Connie L. Lord unconscious in a residence. They were revived at the scene.

A follow-up investigation revealed that a child was present during the incident.

Police would not disclose the relationship of the child to Gordon and Lord because the agency said it does not give out information about victims.

Gordon and Lord were released on appearance tickets and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.