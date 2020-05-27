Police: White Creek woman violated order of protection

SARATOGA — State Police arrested a White Creek woman on Friday for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Lori Ellis, 47, is accused of sending text messages to the victim on May 18 in violation of a stay away order of protection.
Ellis was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Saratoga Town Court on July 1 at 3 p.m.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.