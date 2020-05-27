You are the owner of this article.
Police: White Creek woman violated order of protection
SARATOGA — State Police arrested a White Creek woman on Friday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Lori Ellis, 47, is accused of sending text messages to the victim on May 18 in violation of a stay away order of protection.

Ellis was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Saratoga Town Court on July 1 at 3 p.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

