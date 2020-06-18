Police: Waterford man arrested for possessing child pornography

WATERFORD — State Police arrested a Waterford man Wednesday for allegedly possessing and promoting child pornography over the internet.
Jacob M. Rivet, 23, was charged with two felonies after police conducted a search warrant of his residence and found images consistent with child sexual exploitation, police said.
The investigation stemmed from a tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Rivet was arrested by State Police in Clifton Park with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Waterford Town Court on July 2.
