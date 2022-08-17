 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Washington County employee arrested for fraud

FORT EDWARD — An employee of the Washington County Sewer District was arrested on Tuesday, after being investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Allan W. Burnham, 40, was arrested for allegedly using "county issued equipment to obtain benefits over a course of time that resulted in a financial gain to himself."

Burnham was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and defrauding the government and a misdemeanor count of official misconduct.

He was held for arraignment at Washington County Centralized Arraignment.

