Police: Warrensburg woman used stolen debit card

QUEENSBURY — Police arrested a Warrensburg woman last week for allegedly making purchases using a stolen debit card.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Sept. 17 regarding the theft of a wallet. The wallet had a debit card, which was unlawfully used at the Walmart on Quaker Road in Queensbury and at the Cumberland Farms on Bay Street in Glens Falls, according to a news release.
Marisa L. Trapasso, 35, of 16 James St. is accused of possessing the stolen debit card to make authorized purchases at these locations.
Trapasso was charged on Oct. 8 with felony criminal possession of stolen property.
She was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court and Glens Falls City Court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.