 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Warrensburg woman stole jewelry, sold it for cash
0 comments

Police: Warrensburg woman stole jewelry, sold it for cash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry from a person’s home.

Kendra Morelli, 32, is accused of entering the victim’s home, taking jewelry and then pawning it for cash, state police said.

The incident took place on Oct. 22, police said.

Morelli was charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News