Police: Warrensburg woman stole jewelry, sold it for cash

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry from a person’s home.
Kendra Morelli, 32, is accused of entering the victim’s home, taking jewelry and then pawning it for cash, state police said.
The incident took place on Oct. 22, police said.
Morelli was charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
