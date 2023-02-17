HUDSON FALLS — A Warrensburg woman was arrested on Monday after police said she was driving with a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit for intoxication.

State police stopped a vehicle on River Street in Hudson Falls for multiple traffic law violations. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Jennifer T. Box. Box was charged with DWI and transported to the state police station for processing, where she recorded a 0.28% blood alcohol concentration. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Box was issued tickets and released to a sober party. She is due back in Kingsbury Town Court on March 1.