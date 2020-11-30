Police: Warrensburg woman admits to stealing vehicle, driving after smoking pot

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle under the influence of drugs.

State police received a report of a property damage automobile accident at about 12:30 a.m. in the town of Warrensburg.

Police said Destiny J. Warrington, 19, admitted to smoking marijuana and to stealing the vehicle she was driving.

When trying to arrest Warrington, police said she allegedly became combative, tried to run and fought with troopers.

Warrington was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanors of resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

Warrington was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail in lieu of bail of $500 cash or $1,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in the Warrensburg Town Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

