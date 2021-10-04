 Skip to main content
Police: Warrensburg sex offender failed to verify address
Police: Warrensburg sex offender failed to verify address

Douglas M. Augusta

Augusta

 Provided photo

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg sex offender was arrested on Monday after police said he failed to verify his address.

Since Sept. 1, the Warren County Sex Offender Management Unit has been investigating an incident involving a Level 3 registered sex offender failing to abide by the state requirements.

As a result of the investigation, 60-year-old Douglas M. Augusta was charged with one felony count of failure to register address every 90 days, according to a news release.

Augusta was released and due in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

Augusta is deemed a Level 3 sex offender, which is the highest risk of reoffending, as a result of forcible touching conviction in 2013 in Hamilton County.

