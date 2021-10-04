Police: Warrensburg sex offender failed to verify address

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg sex offender was arrested on Monday after police said he failed to verify his address.

Since Sept. 1, the Warren County Sex Offender Management Unit has been investigating an incident involving a Level 3 registered sex offender failing to abide by the state requirements.

As a result of the investigation, 60-year-old Douglas M. Augusta was charged with one felony count of failure to register address every 90 days, according to a news release.

Augusta was released and due in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

Augusta is deemed a Level 3 sex offender, which is the highest risk of reoffending, as a result of forcible touching conviction in 2013 in Hamilton County.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.