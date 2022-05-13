 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Warrensburg sex offender failed to verify address

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man was arrested on Thursday for failing to personally verify his address every 90 days, which is a condition of his status as a Level 3 sex offender.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into Bradford K. Flewelling, 47, of 12 Terrace Ave., on May 5.

The investigation and arrest were handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit and Sex Offender Management.

Flewelling was arraigned and sent to the Warren County Jail without bail. He is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

