Police: Warrensburg parolee had loaded gun
Austin A. Gates

Gates

 Provided photo

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man was arrested on Thursday after police found a loaded handgun during a home visit.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Oak Street residence just before 10 a.m. to assist New York State Parole officers.

Police said Austin A. Gates, 18, had a firearm in his residence. The pistol was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition, according to a news release.

Police also found plastic knuckles.

Gates was charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail on bail of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.

