Police: Warrensburg man threw knife at victim during domestic incident

LAKE GEORGE — A Warrensburg man was arrested on Monday after police said he threw a folding knife at a person during an argument.

State police responded to a domestic incident at a Lake George residence at about 5:30 p.m. Police said 34-year-old Joel S. Raymond threw the knife, but it did not strike the victim.

Raymond left the scene before police arrived but was later arrested in Warrensburg.

Raymond was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction. He was also charged with misdemeanor second-degree menacing.

Raymond was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond. He is due back in Lake George Town Court on April 8 at 9 a.m.

Raymond was sentenced in in February 2017 to 6 months in Warren County Jail and 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree sexual abuse. He admitted in December 2016 to having sexual contact with a child under the age of 13, with whom he was acquainted.

