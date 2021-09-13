Police: Warrensburg man three times the limit drove with children

WARRENSBURG — A local man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove while almost three times the legal limit for intoxication with three children in his vehicle.

State police stopped 36-year-old Kolby B. Semon for a traffic infraction just after 11 a.m. as he traveled down Main Street. The trooper could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, according to a news release.

Semon refused field sobriety tests, police said. He was taken to the state police Chestertown station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.23%, police reported. The threshold for intoxication is 0.08%.

Semon was charged with three felony counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s law and misdemeanor DWI.

He was released and is due in Town Court on Sept. 29.

The children were released to the care of a family member, police said.

