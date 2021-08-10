Police: Warrensburg man sexually abused child under 18

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man was arrested on Monday after state police said he sexually abused a victim under the age of 18.
Adam Robinson, 19, was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal sex act and first-degree sexual abuse.
He was arraigned in Chestertown Court and sent to Warren County Jail. Bail was set at $20,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
