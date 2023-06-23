Cops: Man rode ATV while drunk

CHESTER — A Warrensburg man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly riding an ATV while intoxicated.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called at around 6:30 p.m. to assist New York State Police with traffic control at the scene of an ATV crash at Laflure Lane and Riverside Drive in the town of Chester, according to a news release.

Investigation by police determined that the operator of a separate ATV, 37-year-old Benjamin C. Tucker II, had been driving the vehicle on a public highway while intoxicated.

Tucker later consented to a chemical breath test, which had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11%, according to police.

Tucker was charged with misdemeanor DWI and released with an appearance ticket. He is due in Chester Town Court at a later date.