Police: Warrensburg man had sexual contact with child younger than 11
WARRENSBURG — State police arrested a Warrensburg man on Saturday after they said he had sexual contact with a child younger than 11.

Jordan Knopka, 37, was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Knopka was transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.

Police said Knopka knew the victim.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

