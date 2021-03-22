Police: Warrensburg man had sexual contact with child younger than 11

WARRENSBURG — State police arrested a Warrensburg man on Saturday after they said he had sexual contact with a child younger than 11.
Jordan Knopka, 37, was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Knopka was transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.
Police said Knopka knew the victim.
