QUEENSBURY — State Police arrested a Warrensburg man on felony drug charges Thursday afternoon after the driver was observed driving erratically on the Northway and resisting arrest, police said 

State Police said they observed Matthew P. Jones, 30, committing multiple traffic infractions shortly before 3 p.m. in the southbound lane of the Northway. Upon investigating, a state trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. 

Police asked Jones to exit the vehicle multiple times and refused to do so. Police informed him he was under arrests for obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, but Jones continued to stay in his vehicle. Troopers had to physically remove Jones from the vehicle and a search ensued. 

During the search police said they found more than a pound of marijuana and a quantity of concentrated cannabis.

Jones was charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies as well as the following misdemeanors, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, according to police.

Police transported Jones to the Queensbury State Police barracks for processing and he was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court. No court date was announced.

