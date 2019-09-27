QUEENSBURY — State Police arrested a Warrensburg man on felony drug charges Thursday afternoon after the driver was observed driving erratically on the Northway and resisting arrest, police said
State Police said they observed Matthew P. Jones, 30, committing multiple traffic infractions shortly before 3 p.m. in the southbound lane of the Northway. Upon investigating, a state trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Police asked Jones to exit the vehicle multiple times and refused to do so. Police informed him he was under arrests for obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, but Jones continued to stay in his vehicle. Troopers had to physically remove Jones from the vehicle and a search ensued.
You have free articles remaining.
During the search police said they found more than a pound of marijuana and a quantity of concentrated cannabis.
Jones was charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies as well as the following misdemeanors, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, according to police.
Police transported Jones to the Queensbury State Police barracks for processing and he was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court. No court date was announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.