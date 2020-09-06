 Skip to main content
Police: Warrensburg man drove drunk across front lawn
WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit when he drove his vehicle across the front lawn of a residence early Saturday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. 

Samuel I. Mosher, 26, had a blood alcohol content of 0.23% when he was stopped by police for driving his car across the front lawn of a residence in Warrensburg at approximately 1:33 a.m., police said. 

Mosher was arrested for aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and issued tickets for failure to maintain lane and driving on the shoulder. 

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Warrensburg Town Court at a later date. 

