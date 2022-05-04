Police: Warren County man failed to register as a sex offender

Police: Sex offender did not register

A Warren County Level 3 sex offender was arrested on Tuesday for failing to register.

Scott M. Habshi, 56, was charged with felony charges of failure to register and failure to verity.

Police said that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation involving Habshi on March 18.

The investigation found that Habshi had failed to update his photo for the New York State Sex Offender Registry, which is required every year since he is a Level 3 offender.

Further investigation determined that he also failed to verify his address with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, according to police, which is also part of his requirements.

Habshi was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail. He has a future court date set for Queensbury Town Court.

The investigation was conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit.

Man accused of teen sex assault

LAKE LUZERNE — A Gloversville man was charged with sexually assaulting a teenager that he was acquainted with, police said.

Police said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit on April 27 received a report of a sexual assault involving Albert Pelkey, 40, of 45 South Main St., and a teenager.

The incident occurred in a remote wooded location in the town of Lake Luzerne, according to a news release.

Police said an investigation determined that Pelkey originally met the victim on social media.

Pelkey was sent to Warren County Jail without bail and has a court date scheduled for May 11 in Lake Luzerne Town Court.

Police said the investigation was handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit and the Sex Offender Management Unit.

Police: Man broke protection orderQUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on April 28 after police said he violated an order of protection.

State police said Jason R. Bradway, 39, got into a physical altercation with the victim during a domestic incident on April 24. Bradway was located four days later in the town of Queensbury.

Bradway was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor second-degree harassment.