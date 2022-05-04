Police: Warren County man failed to register as a sex offender

A Warren County Level 3 sex offender was arrested on Tuesday for failing to register.

Scott M. Habshi, 56, was charged with felony charges of failure to register and failure to verity.

Police said that the Warren County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation involving Habshi on March 18.

The investigation found that Habshi had failed to update his photo for the New York State Sex Offender Registry, which is required every year since he is a Level 3 offender.

Further investigation determined that he also failed to verify his address with the Warren County Sheriff's Office, according to police, which is also part of his requirements.

Habshi was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail. He has a future court date set for Queensbury Town Court.

The investigation was conducted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit.