Police: Vermont woman stole from Walmart, Victoria's Secret

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont woman was arrested on Sunday after police said she stole merchandise from two Queensbury stores.

Ginger M. Springer, 43, of Rutland, is accused of taking over $1,000 from Walmart. Also, police determined that she was wanted on an arrest warrant for allegedly stealing over $1,000 from Victoria’s Secret in Queensbury on Oct. 6, 2019.

Springer was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. She was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Oct 25.

