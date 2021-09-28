 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Vermont woman stole from Walmart, Victoria's Secret
0 comments

Police: Vermont woman stole from Walmart, Victoria's Secret

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont woman was arrested on Sunday after police said she stole merchandise from two Queensbury stores.

Ginger M. Springer, 43, of Rutland, is accused of taking over $1,000 from Walmart. Also, police determined that she was wanted on an arrest warrant for allegedly stealing over $1,000 from Victoria’s Secret in Queensbury on Oct. 6, 2019.

Springer was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. She was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Oct 25.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News