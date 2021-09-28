Police: Vermont woman stole from Walmart, Victoria's Secret

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont woman was arrested on Sunday after police said she stole merchandise from two Queensbury stores.
Ginger M. Springer, 43, of Rutland, is accused of taking over $1,000 from Walmart. Also, police determined that she was wanted on an arrest warrant for allegedly stealing over $1,000 from Victoria’s Secret in Queensbury on Oct. 6, 2019.
Springer was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. She was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Oct 25.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.