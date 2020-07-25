Police: Vermont woman drove while under influence of drugs

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Jessica A. Clark, 37, of Castleton, was stopped by police at about 11:40 p.m. near the Northway Exit 18 underpass, according to the State Police public information website.

Clark was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-stimulants and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

