Police: Vermont man tried to bring gun, knife into Great Escape
QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday after police said he tried to bring a loaded handgun and a switchblade knife into Six Flags Great Escape.

Members of the amusement park’s security staff discovered the weapons as part of the guest screening into the park. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office provides coverage at Great Escape and responded, according to a news release.

Police arrested 53-year-old Frank E. Owen, of Colchester, and charged him with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Owen was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to the Warren County Jail for lack of bail of $2,500 cash or $5,000 insurance bond.

The Sheriff’s Office has been providing patrol coverage at the park since 2016.

