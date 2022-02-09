Police: Vermont man possessed pistol, controlled substance

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man was arrested following a traffic stop after police found a .22-caliber pistol and controlled substances inside of the vehicle.

Sami M. Hayyat, 46, of Rutland, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Police said that members of the state police stopped Hayyat at roughly 11:30 p.m. on Monday as he was traveling from the Northway onto Aviation Road. During the traffic stop, the trooper located several strips of Suboxone and hydrocodone, along with a .22-caliber pistol, according to police.

Police said that Hayyat was not able to provide a prescription for either substance, and is not allowed to possess the firearm.

Hayyat was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and sent to Warren County Jail on $2,500 cash or $10,000 bond.

