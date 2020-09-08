 Skip to main content
Police: Vermont man possessed handgun without proper state permit
Police: Vermont man possessed handgun without proper state permit

JACKSON — State police arrested a Vermont man on Friday for allegedly possessing a handgun without a valid state pistol permit.

Zachary R. Wilkins, 27, of North Bennington, was found to have the handgun in his possession during a traffic stop on Route 22 in Jackson at about 8:20 a.m.

Wilkins was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Jackson Town Court on Thursday.

