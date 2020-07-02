Police: Vermont man possessed handgun without permit

WHITE CREEK — A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing a handgun without a proper permit in New York.

Nelson J. Prew, 44, of Bennington, was stopped just after 5:30 p.m. on Grandma Moses Road in White Creek for a traffic violation. When Prew was interviewed, the trooper discovered that he had a handgun in the center console of the vehicle, according to State Police.

Prew did not have a New York state pistol permit. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm.

He was issued an appearance ticket to return to White Creek Town Court on Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.