Police: Vermont man possessed handgun without New York permit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

MOREAU — A Vermont man faces a weapons charge after he was stopped on the Northway on Thursday.

Christian D. Placey, 41, of Addison, Vermont, was stopped for multiple traffic infractions just before 5 p.m. While interviewing him, the trooper observed signs of drug use and searched his car, State Police said.

Placey allegedly had a handgun for which he did not possess a New York State pistol permit.

He was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm and issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.