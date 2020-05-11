Police: Vermont man possessed handgun without New York permit
Police: Vermont man possessed handgun without New York permit

MOREAU — A Vermont man faces a weapons charge after he was stopped on the Northway on Thursday.

Christian D. Placey, 41, of Addison, Vermont, was stopped for multiple traffic infractions just before 5 p.m. While interviewing him, the trooper observed signs of drug use and searched his car, State Police said.

Placey allegedly had a handgun for which he did not possess a New York State pistol permit.

He was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm and issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.

