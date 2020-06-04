Police: Vermont man had about a pound of pot, other drugs during traffic stop
WILTON — A Vermont man was allegedly found in possession of about a pound of marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop late Wednesday night on the Northway, according to the State Police.

State Police troopers performed a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. for an undisclosed violation and upon an investigation observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. 

During a search of the vehicle police discovered approximately 1 pound of marijuana, concentrated THC and an oral solution containing an undisclosed controlled substance.

Leo M. Ginsberg, 20, of Burlington, Vermont, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

Ginsberg was processed at the State Police station in Wilton and issued an appearance ticket for Wilton Town Court at 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.

