Police: Vermont man faces weapon charges
Police: Vermont man faces weapon charges

FORT ANN — A Vermont man was arrested Tuesday for illegally possessing two handguns, state police said.

Ahmed A. Ibrahim, 32, was traveling on Route 149 at approximately 4:15 p.m. in Fort Ann when was was stopped by police for multiple traffic violations.

During the stop, police discovered that Ibrahim did not have a valid driver's license. 

A subsequent search of Ibrahim's vehicle revealed that he was in possession to two handguns, police said.

Ibrahim faces multiple felony charges, including criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. 

Ibrahim was sent to Warren County Jail, where he awaits arraignment.  

